Gujarat Ambuja Exports' board meeting on May 13, 2017

May 02, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the 218th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 13th May, 2017, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company under for the year ended 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the 218th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 13th May, 2017, to consider and approve the following agenda items: 1.To consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company under for the year ended 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015; 2.To consider and approve Balance Sheet, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Profit and Loss, Notes thereto, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2017 of the Company; 3.To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the F.Y. 2016-17 to be declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 4.To consider other businesses. Kindly take the above disclosures on your record as compliance with Regulations 29 and 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

