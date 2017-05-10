App
May 10, 2017 10:06 AM IST

Gujarat Alkalies to consider dividend

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to considering Audited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to considering Audited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017. The Board shall also consider to recommend Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company.

In compliance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window (for sale and purchase of Company Equity Shares) will remain closed from the April 05, 2017 for all designated persons as defined under the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders. Since the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to held on May 26, 2017 for considering Audited Financial Statements and recommendation of dividend, if any, the trading window will remain closed up to May 29, 2017 and shall reopen from May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

