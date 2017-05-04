May 04, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GTN Textiles' board meeting on May 18, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the company convened on 18th May 2017 to approve the 1. Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 30.03.2017 2.to take on record the statement of audited financial result for the quarter ended 31.03.2017 along with assets and liabilities as on date 3. and to consider other matters, if any
