GTL: Outcome of board meeting

This is in continuation to our letter bearing Ref. No. GTL/CS-SE/2017-18/002 dated April 20, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we have to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today has: a.Approved the Audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2017. A copy of the said results, notes thereto and Joint Auditors' Report is enclosed for your records. b.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (as amended), read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, on "Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualifications by the Listed Entities" we would like to confirm that M/s Godbole Bhave & Co., Chartered Accountants and M/s Yeolekar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Joint Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements. The meeting of the Audit Committee / Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 14:00 Hours and concluded at 21:45 Hours.Source : BSE