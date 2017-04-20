GTL's board meeting on April 27, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider Audited Financial Results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's internal code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors / Officers and designated employees of the Company from April 20, 2017 to April 29, 2017.Source : BSE