you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GTL Infra AGM held on September 21, 2017

Notice convening the 14th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company on September 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Navi Mumbai.

GTL Infra AGM held on September 21, 2017
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 101 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and other applicable provisions, if any, please note that the Company has issued Notice convening the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on September 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Navi Mumbai, containing the ordinary and Special businesses to be transacted thereat and a copy of the said Notice is appended hereto.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), the Company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The instructions for e-voting are detailed in the said Notice.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with clause 12 of Part A of Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Notice convening the 14th AGM of the Company for your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

