GSS Infotech: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e. on 29th May, 2017 that commenced at 4.30 P.M and concluded at 08.40 P.M inter-alia, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, as recommended by the Audit Committee.Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Audit reports from the statutory auditors of the Company and Declaration that the Audit Report has unmodified opinion of Statutory Auditors as mentioned in SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016. The said results are also being published in the newspapers as required under the Listing Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE