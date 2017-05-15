May 15, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GSFC to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 29, 2017
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, for approving the Audited Annual Accounts/ Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE