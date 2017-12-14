GS Auto International - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14th December, 2017 approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half Year ended 30th September, 2017. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following:1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.2. Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m.Source : BSE