Sep 04, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GRP's board meeting on September 12, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of GRP Ltd. will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and take on record the unaudited provisional financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE