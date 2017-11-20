App
Nov 20, 2017 01:12 PM IST

GRP's board meeting on November 27, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of GRP Ltd. will be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at Mumbai to consider and take on record the standalone unaudited provisional financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
At 12:55 hrs GRP was quoting at Rs 1,365.05, up Rs 1.70, or 0.12 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,802.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,160.50 on 17 April, 2017 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.25 percent below its 52-week high and 17.63 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 182.01 crore.

Source : BSE
