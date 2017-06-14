App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gromo Trade: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053.

Gromo Trade: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 at commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM and the following were transacted

1. Confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company

2.Approved the resignation of Ms. Khushboo Jain from the post of Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 09/06/2017

3.Appointed Mr. Nilesh Barai, Whole Time Director of the company as the compliance officer in place of Ms. Khushboo Jain
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.