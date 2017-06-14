Gromo Trade: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 at commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM and the following were transacted1. Confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company2.Approved the resignation of Ms. Khushboo Jain from the post of Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 09/06/20173.Appointed Mr. Nilesh Barai, Whole Time Director of the company as the compliance officer in place of Ms. Khushboo JainSource : BSE