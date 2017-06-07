Gromo Trade board meeting on June 14, 2017

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 at 11:00 AM to transact the following:1.To confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company2.To consider the resignation of Ms. Khushboo Jain from the post of Company Secretary and compliance officer of the company.3.Any other agenda with the permission of the chairmanSource : BSE