Greycells Education - Outcome of board meeting

As per Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that -
1. Ms. Preeta Dsouza has been appointed as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
2. Ms. Dhara Shah has been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
3. The business of EMDI Wedding Academy LLP discontinued by mutual consent in which the Company is a partner.
Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE
