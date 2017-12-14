Greycells Education - Outcome of board meeting

As per Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that -1. Ms. Preeta Dsouza has been appointed as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO).2. Ms. Dhara Shah has been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO).3. The business of EMDI Wedding Academy LLP discontinued by mutual consent in which the Company is a partner.Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE