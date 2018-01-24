Greenply Industries to consider December quarter results on February 07, 2018

Sub: Intimation of Board MeetingNotice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenply Industries Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 7th February, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2017.Notice is also given that, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed with immediate effect on 24th January, 2018 and will be reopened on 9th February, 2018 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 7th February, 2018 in compliance with Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading.The Company will organize a conference call for analysts and investors on 7th February, 2018. The details of the call will be available on the Company's website closer to the scheduled event.Source : BSE