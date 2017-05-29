Greenply Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting

This is in reference to above please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2017, inter alia, has:1.Recommended final dividend of Re. 0.60/- per equity share of Re. 1.00/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and the Company will arrange to pay the same within 10 days of its approval by the Shareholders of the Company at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on August 21, 2017.2.Approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary(ies) of the Company in India for sales and marketing of MDF Products.3.Discussed and approved the proposal relating to business of trading in ‘Acrylic Solid Surface Sheets' primarily used as decorative surfacing material.Source : BSE