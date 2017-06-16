Greenply Industries' AGM on August 21, 2017

This is to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Greenply Industries Limited will be held on Monday, the 21st August, 2017 at 09:15 a.m. at the Company's registered office at Makum Road, Tinsukia, Assam - 786 125 and the notice of AGM along with Annual Report for the year 2016-17 will be sent in due course.This is further to inform you that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 7, 2017 to Tuesday, July 11, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 27th Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, if approved by the Members at the said Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE