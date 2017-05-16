Greenply Industries to consider dividend

Greenply Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following businesses;1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Statements, Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed with immediate effect on May 16, 2017 and will be reopened on May 31, 2017 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on May 29, 2017 in compliance with Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading.The Company will organize a conference call for analysts and investors on May 29, 2017. The details of the call will be available on the Company's website closer to the scheduled event.Source : BSE