May 16, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greenply Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenply Industries Limited will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, to transact, inter alia, the following businesses; 1.To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Statements, Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Notice is also given that, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed with immediate effect on 16th May, 2017 and will be reopened on 31st May, 2017 after expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 29th May, 2017 in compliance with Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading. The Company will organize a conference call for analysts and investors on 29th May, 2017.Source : BSE

