Greenlam Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries Limited will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, to transact, inter alia, the following businesses; 1)To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statement, Audited Consolidated Financial Statement and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2)To consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for the year ended 31st March, 2017. For full text please refer the attachment.Source : BSE