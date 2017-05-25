Greenlam Industries recommends final dividend

Greenlam Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- each per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and the Company will arrange to pay the same within 10 days of its approval by the shareholders of the Company at its ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on August 21, 2017.Source : BSE