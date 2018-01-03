Greencrest Financial Services' board meeting on February 13, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 3rd quarter / nine months ended on 31st December 2017 (Q-III) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2018.
The above information is provided in compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
