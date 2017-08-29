Green Fire Agri: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting -Approval of Notice of AGMWith reference to the above mentioned subject this is to inform the Stock Exchanges that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on 28th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, the following are considered and approved.1. Draft Notice to Convene 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.2. Draft Board Report for the financial year 2016-17.3. Appointment of M/S Gorantla & Co, Chartered Accountants, as Scrutinizers for the 25th Annual General Meeting.The meeting was started at 5.15 P.M and Concluded at 6.00 P.MSource : BSE