Green Fire Agri's 25th AGM held on September 29, 2017

Sep 06, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

we would like to inform you that the company's 25th Annual General Meeting would be conducted on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Moti Nagar Community Hall, Mothinagar X Roads, Borabanda, Hyderabad - 500 018 Telangana. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is enclosed to this letter for your information.Source : BSE

#Announcements

