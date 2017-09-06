Sep 06, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Green Fire Agri's 25th AGM held on September 29, 2017
we would like to inform you that the company's 25th Annual General Meeting would be conducted on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Moti Nagar Community Hall, Mothinagar X Roads, Borabanda, Hyderabad - 500 018 Telangana. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is enclosed to this letter for your information.Source : BSE