Apr 18, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Greaves Cotton submit financial results
We wish to inform you that the Company has opted not to additionally submit quarterly/year to date consolidated financial results for the Financial Year 2017-18.
Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has opted not to additionally submit quarterly/year to date consolidated financial results for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE