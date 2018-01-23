Greaves Cotton to consider Q3 results & interim dividend on Feb 05, 2018

Greaves Cotton Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 05, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 (Q3). The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18, at the said Meeting.Source : BSE