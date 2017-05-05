May 05, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Greaves Cotton recommends 75% final dividend
Greaves Cotton Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, has recommended a final dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share (75 percent) of the face value of Rs. 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
