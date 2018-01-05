Gravita starts commercial production of Red Lead Oxide from Jaipur plant

Gravita started Commercial Prodcution of Red Lead Oxide from its Plant at Jaipur.

Gravita has started commercial production of Lead Tetra Oxide by installing new state of art continuous process production plant at its Jaipur unit with a capacity of 7500 MTPA.

At 11:23 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 176.25, up Rs 10.35, or 6.24 percent.It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 179.00. Source : BSE