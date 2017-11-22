Graviss Hospitality's board meeting on November 30, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017, to consider, inter alia, the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE