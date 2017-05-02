App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graviss Hospitality: Outcome of board meeting

Graviss Hospitality approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st December, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March, 2017

Graviss Hospitality: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017: 1. Approval by the Board of Directors of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st December, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March, 2017; 2. The 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 28th July, 2017; 3. Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from 18th July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) and 4. Resignation of Mr. Dalip Sehgal, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 02.05.2017 due to pre-occupation.Source : BSE

