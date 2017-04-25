Graviss Hospitality's board meeting on May 2, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017, to, inter alia, consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended and Financial Year ended 31st March 2017, 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017 and 3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March, 2017. Further details are mentioned in the attachment.Source : BSE