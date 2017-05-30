Grauer & Weil India board recommends final dividend

Grauer & Weil India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, subject to approvals of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, has recommended the payments of Final Dividend @ 40% i.e. 40 paisa per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE