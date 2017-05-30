May 30, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Grauer & Weil India board recommends final dividend
Grauer & Weil India has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017 subject to approvals of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, has recommended the payments of Final Dividend @ 40% i.e. 40 paisa per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.
