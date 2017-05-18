May 18, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Grauer and Weil's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, amongst other matter, to consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2017.
