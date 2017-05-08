App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated April 19, 2017, Grasim Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of of the Company will now be held on May 19, 2017, to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.

With reference to the earlier letter dated April 19, 2017, Grasim Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of of the Company will now be held on May 19, 2017, in place of May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:-

1. To consider the audited accounts/annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017; and

2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

