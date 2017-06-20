Jun 19, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Graphite India's 42 AGM
We would like to inform you that 42nd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, the 4th August,2017 in Kolkata. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, the 29th day of July,2017 to Friday, the 4th day of August,2017.
42nd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday, the 4th August,2017 in Kolkata. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, the 29th day of July,2017 to Friday, the 4th day of August,2017 (both days inclusive) for payment of dividend purposeSource : BSE