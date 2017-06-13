Jun 13, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Granules India: Outcome of EGM
GRANULES : Granules India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 12, 2017. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results.
