May 11, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Granules India recommends final dividend
Granules India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended to the members, a final dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2016-17 representing 25% of paid-up capital.
Granules India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended to the members, a final dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2016-17 representing 25% of paid-up capital in addition to the interim dividend of 65 paise per share paid during the year.Source : BSE