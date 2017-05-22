May 22, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Grandma Trading's board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017,to inter alia consider and Approve Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2017
