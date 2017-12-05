App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grandma Trading & Agencies' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017

 
 
This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017

Grandma Trading is in the Trading sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 82.93 crore.

The company management includes Pragyan Ojha - Managing Director, Vishal Patel - Director, Vanaja Kumari Dokiparthi - Independent Director, Prashanth Reddy - Independent Director, Naveen Reddy - Independent Director, Suryakant Rasal - Independent Director, Khagesh Khachhwal - Additional Director, Vanaja Kumari Dokiparthi - Director, Prashanth Reddy - Director, Naveen Reddy - Director, Vishal Patel - Director, Pragyan Ojha - Managing Director & Compliance Officer, Khagesh Khachhwal - Additional Director. Source : BSE
