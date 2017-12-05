Grandeur Products' board meeting on December 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 inter alia to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2017 in compliance of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.
Source : BSE
