Grandeur Products: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on this day i.e. 2nd September, 2016 have approved of the following:1. The 34th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 09:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at H. No. 1-62-192, 3rd Floor, Dwaraka Avenue Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500033. And the Registrar of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2017 to 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Annual General Meeting.2.Ratification of the Appointment of Statutory Auditors3.Re-appointed Mr. Vijay Kumar Deekonda (DIN: 06991267) as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 1st October, 2017 for the period of three years subject to the approval of Shareholders at the AGM.Source : BSE