Grand Foundry's board meeting on January 15, 2018

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 15th January, 2018, inter alia to consider, approve and to take on record unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2018.The Trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from 6th January, 2018 to 17th January, 2018.Source : BSE