May 23, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GR Cables' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is inform you that meeting of Board of directors the company will be held on 30.05.2017 at 3.30pm to consider, interelia and to take on record of audited quarterly financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017
This is inform you that meeting of Board of directors the company will be held on 30.05.2017 at 3.30pm to consider, interelia and to take on record of audited quarterly financial result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017Source : BSE