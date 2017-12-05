GPT Infraprojects: Outcome of board meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, the 4th day of December, 2017, commenced at 3.30 P.M. and concluded at 6.10 P.M.Tthe Board has amongst other matters considered and approved the following:a. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)along with Limited Review Report for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2017.c. DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND @10%(Re.1.00 per share)d. RECORD DATEThe Record Date for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 14th December, 2017.e. APPOINTMENT OF JOINT AUDITORThe Board of Directors have approved the appointment of M/s. S. N. Khetan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata having firm Reg. No. 325653E as the Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot to hold office until the conclusion of forthcoming 38th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE