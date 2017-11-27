GPT Infraprojects to consider interim dividend

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 04, 2017, inter-alia:(a) To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017 and(b) To consider and approve declaration of interim dividend, among other matters.Further, in terms of Insider Trading Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all directors / officers and designated employees from November 28, 2017 to December 06, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE