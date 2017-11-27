GPT Infraprojects' board meeting on December 4, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of GPT Infraprojects Limited will be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Monday, the 4th December, 2017 at 3.30 P.M., inter-alia, (a)To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 and (b) To consider and approve declaration of interim dividend, among other matters.Source : BSE