May 24, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GPT Infraprojects: Outcome of board meeting

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 23, 2017.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors ("Board") of the Company at their meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:

- The Board has recommended Shareholders for Passing the following Resolutions through Postal ballot:-

a) For raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or other securities up to Rs. 100 crores;

b) For Issue of Bonus Shares by capitalization of Security Premium Account in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- for every 1 (one) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members on Record date;

c) To create security on whole or substantially the whole of the assets of the Company and the whole or substantially the whole of the undertaking or undertakings of the Company for securing any loans under section 180 (1)(a) of Companies Act, 2013; and

d) To make investments and loan(s) up to Rs. 75 crores under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE

