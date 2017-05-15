GPT Infraprojects to consider final dividend

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has informed BSE that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and2. Declaration of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from May 15, 2017 to May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all directors / KMPs/officers / designated employees of the Company for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE