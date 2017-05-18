App
May 18, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GPT Infraprojects to consider bonus issue

GPT Infraprojects Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at the same meeting to be held on May 23, 2017, will also consider the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or other securities and proposal for declaration of Bonus Securities.

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 15, 2017, regarding intimation for holding Board meeting on May 23, 2017, GPT Infraprojects Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at the same meeting to be held on May 23, 2017, will also consider the following matters:

1. Raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or other securities; and

2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Securities.Source : BSE

