GPT Infraprojects to consider bonus issue

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 15, 2017, regarding intimation for holding Board meeting on May 23, 2017, GPT Infraprojects Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at the same meeting to be held on May 23, 2017, will also consider the following matters:1. Raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or other securities; and2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Securities.Source : BSE