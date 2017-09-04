GPT Infra's board meeting on September 12, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of GPT Infraprojects Limited will be held at its Registered Office at GPT Centre, 'Board Room', 8th Floor, JC-25, Sector- III, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700098 on Tuesday, the 12th September, 2017 at 12.15 P.M., inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon of the company for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE